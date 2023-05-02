comscore
Apple may launch the biggest MacBook Air yet at WWDC 2023

The upcoming 15-inch MacBook Air will feature the Apple M2 processor, which debuted last year on the 13.6-inch MacBook Air.

M2 MacBook Air 2

Apple may launch 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 chip and 13-inch MacBook Air with M3 chip.

Apple’s upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference, otherwise known as WWDC, will see the debut of the biggest-ever MacBook Air model, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said he expects Apple to launch the first MacBook Air with a 15-inch screen in what could be the biggest upgrade to the company’s most-selling computer range to date. The new 15-inch MacBook Air is likely to be one of many hardware launches the iPhone maker is expected to make at the WWDC 2023. Also Read - Apple may launch MacBook Air with M3 chip by WWDC 2023

Gurman’s latest post is a follow-up to his previous predictions that have centred around new Mac models. The upcoming WWDC 2023 could be one of those events where Apple chooses to introduce new hardware besides the latest software versions. Rumours are rife that Apple may launch an entry-level MacBook Pro with a 13-inch screen, a new 24-inch iMac, a new Mac Pro, and a new Mac Studio, in addition to the large-screened MacBook Air. Also Read - Apple may launch new MacBook Pro today: Here's what to expect

The 15-inch MacBook Air will feature the Apple M2 processor, which debuted last year on the 13.6-inch MacBook Air, according to Gurman citing internal company logs. The new MacBook Air model will come running the new macOS 14, which is expected to make its debut during the WWDC alongside iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, among others. Other details such as the remaining design elements, FaceTime camera specifications, and model-specific features are unclear at the moment. Also Read - Apple to launch 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 chips in 2023: Report

What is also unclear is how Apple will position the upcoming 15-inch MacBook Air. Historically, Apple’s highest-selling MacBook model, Air, has stuck to a compact design so as to resonate with ultra-portability despite being adequately powerful for most customers. The screen sizes of around 13 inches have worked so far, contributing to the differences between the Air and Pro models. Thus, it may be difficult for the 15-inch Air to find takers unless Apple has the plan to convince potential buyers of the MacBook Air.

Apart from new Mac models and new software versions, Apple is also poised to introduce its first augmented reality headset at the WWDC 2023. With years in the making, the first Apple headset may offer several advanced technologies, which will steer the AR/VR industry. The first Apple headset will reportedly run a new xrOS operating system, which could be a part of the announcement during the keynote. However, Gurman, as well as other industry insiders, believe the first Apple headset will not go on sale immediately. Apple may just offer a preview at the WWDC, while the commercial availability of the headset may begin much later.

  Published Date: May 2, 2023 7:47 PM IST
