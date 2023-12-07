Acer Nitro V 16 launch: Acer today unveiled a new gaming laptop dubbed as the Acer Nitro V16. This new gaming laptop is powered by AMD’s Ryzen 8040 series of processors and it joins other Nitro 16 and Nitro 17 laptops in the company’s gaming portfolio. In addition to an AMD CPU, this new gaming laptop also features Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 40 Series laptop GPUs with DLSS 3.5. and a dual fan system to keep the machine cool during peak gaming load.

Acer Nitro V 16 specifications and features

The Acer Nitro V 16 comes with a 16-inch display that offers a 165Hz screen refresh rate and a 3ms response times. It is available in WQXGA and WUXGA resolution options, which means you get either a display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels or a display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels, depending on the variant you prefer. It is powered by AMD’s Ryzen 8040 series CPU that is coupled with NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 40 Series laptop GPUs. up to 32 GB of DRR55600 RAM and up to 2 TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. It runs Windows 11 operating system.

On the audio front, the Acer Nitro V 16 comes with speakers that are powered by DTS X: Ultra technology for clear audio. It also has a suite of AI-enabled features including the webcam’s AI-supported Acer PurifiedView and Acer PurifiedVoice 2.0 features. It also has three microphones with AI noise reduction technology.

Furthermore, Acer says that players can monitor device performance and temperature using the NitroSense utility app and control them using a dedicated NitroSense key. For connectivity, the Acer Nitro V 16 has Wi-Fi 6E and a full range of peripheral and connectivity ports, including a full-function USB 4 Type C, two USB 3 ports, an HDMI port, and microSD card reader. The laptop also comes with one month of Xbox Game Pass.

Acer Nitro V 16 price and availability

Coming to pricing and availability is concerned, the Acer Nitro V 16 $999.99 (Rs 83,777 approximately) and it will be available in select countries starting April 2024. There is no word on availability in India yet.