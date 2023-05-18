Acer has announced the launch of two new variants in the Predator Helios Neo series. The new laptop variants are a new addition to the Acer Predator Helios product lineup. Also Read - Acer Swift Go OLED with 13th Gen Intel CPU launched in India

The new variants are offered with i5 and i7 Processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 and 4060 Laptop GPUs. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home operating system and comes with up to 32GB DDR5 RAM. Also Read - Acer Chromebook Spin 714 launched: Check price, specifications and availability

Acer Predator Helios Neo series price and availability

Acer Predator Helios Neo series starts at Rs 1,09,990 and is available via all Acer Exclusive Stores, Acer online store, Croma, Vijay Sales, Flipkart, and Amazon. Also Read - Acer Predator Helios 16 with 13th-gen Intel processor launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Acer Predator Helios Neo laptop series specifications

RAM, storage and GPU

Acer Predator Helios Neo series run on Windows 11 Home operating system and comes with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700HX Processor and up to Nvidia GEFORCE RTX 4070 Laptop GPU.

For graphics, the gaming laptop series has Nvidia DLSS 3 to create additional frames, Ray Tracing to simulate light behaviour in the real world and Nvidia MAX-Q Technologies to optimise the system for peak efficiency.

In addition to this, the series has up to 32GB DDR5 4800MHz RAM and up to 2TB SSD X2 storage.

Cooling

Acer Predator Helios Neo series comes with 5-Gen Aeroblade 3D fan technology and liquid metal thermal grease.

Display

Acer Predator Helios Neo series comes with a 16-inch IPS display, and it is offered in WUXGA and WQXGA panels with 1920 X 1200 and 2560 X 1600 pixels resolution and peak brightness of 500 and 400 nits respectively. The display has up to 165Hz refresh rate and comes with Nvidia Advanced Optimus dynamic display switching.

Keyboard

Acer Predator Helios Neo series has four zone RGB keyboard along with MODE hotkey and PredatorSense utility app hotkey.

Connectivity

Acer Predator Helios Neo series has Intel Killer E2600 Ethernet and Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6. Laptops under this series come with a host of ports including two USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen1 port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and an HDMI 2.1. It even has one microSD card reader.

Additional Features

It has Pulsar Lighting to adjust the lighting to fit the theme, four operation modes and fan control to choose between Auto, Max and users can even set their own.

Meanwhile, Acer recently launched the all-new Swift Go OLED laptop in India. The Acer Swift Go OLED is a thin and light laptop with a 2.8k resolution display, the latest 13 Gen Intel processor, and up to 45W fast charging.

The Acer Swift Go OLED starts at Rs 79,990 and is already available for purchase at Acer Exclusive Stores, Acer E-store, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Amazon.