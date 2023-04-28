comscore
News

Windows 11 hacks: How to disable ChatGPT in Windows 11 search bar

How To

In a recent update on Windows 11, Microsoft integrated ChatGPT into the search bar in the taskbar. Here is how to disable it.

  • Published: April 28, 2023 1:47 PM IST

Highlights

  • Microsoft announced the new version of Bing in February.
  • Microsoft has integrated ChatGPT in the search bar of Windows 11.
  • ChatGPT can be disabled from Settings in Windows 11.
windows 11

Microsoft revamped its Bing search engine with the integration of the generative AI model- ChatGPT earlier this year. New version of Microsoft Bing and Microsoft Edge were launched to the public in February this year. At that time, Microsoft had said that the new search engine delivers better searches, more complete answers, a new chat experience and the ability to generate content. Also Read - Microsoft is officially done with Windows 10 updates: What this means for you

Further expanding the integration of ChatGPT in its products, Microsoft in a blog post published back in February this year, had announced its plan to bring AI-powered Bing to the taskbar on Windows 11. Also Read - Windows 11 hacks: How to use Microsoft’s Phone Link app with iPhone, Android phone

“We take the next major step forward adding to the incredible breadth and ease of use of the Windows PC by implementing a typable Windows search box and the amazing capability of the new AI-powered Bing directly into the taskbar. Putting all your search needs for Windows in one easy-to-find location,” Microsoft had said at the time. Also Read - Bill Gates believes ChatGPT-like chatbots will have teachers' capability in future

As per Microsoft, through this update, Windows 11 users can get access to search, chat, answer questions and generate content from right on their Windows taskbar.

ChatGPT can be an incredibly useful tool for Windows 11 users. However, if you don’t want to see Bing with ChatGPT on the search bar. Here is a step-by-step guide of how you can disable it. 

How to disable ChatGPT in Windows 11 search bar: A step-by-step guide

Step 1: Click on the Start menu and click on the setting icon. 

Step 2: Go to Privacy and security located on the left-hand side of the Settings homepage. 

Step 3: Under Privacy and security, go to the Search permissions and click on it. 

Step 4: Under More settings, you will see Show search highlights. Toggle off Show search highlights

This is how you can disable ChatGPT on Windows 11 search bar and repeat the above steps if you want to turn it on again. 

Meanwhile, at the SU+GSV event in San Diego, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates estimated that in the next 18 months, AI chatbots will help children learn to read and write and it would become more economical for parents who cannot afford a tutor for their children, thus providing a level playing field.

  • Published Date: April 28, 2023 1:47 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Microsoft is done supporting Windows 10

Amazon to shut down its Halo division this year: Amazon to shut down its Halo division this year: Details here

OnePlus Pad pre-orders to begin in India today: Check details

Amazon Great Summer Sale coming soon: Check deals

Amazon Prime subscription price increased in India: Check new price

In talks with SPPL CEO Avneet Singh Marwah

Dell to launch G15, G16 laptops in India soon: Dell Executive

Apple BKC marks the beginning of new era for Apple in India

Hello Mumbai: Tech experts hail Apple's decision to open its first retail store in India

Enpass vs Bitwarden: Which One Is Better In 2023? - Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

Features

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL
WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video
Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video
AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video