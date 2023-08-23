In today’s fast-paced world, emergencies can arise at any moment. It is crucial to be prepared for such situations, and one way to do so is by setting up the Emergency SOS feature on your Android phone. This feature allows you to quickly call your emergency contact by pressing the power button a few times, without having to unlock your phone or navigate through menus. The exact steps vary between manufacturers, but the basic functionality remains the same. If you find this feature interesting and want to set up emergency SOS on your Android smartphone then here is a step-by-step guide on how to set up emergency SOS on your Android smartphone.

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your Android device.

Step 2: Navigate to the Safety or Advanced features menu.

Step 3: Activate the Emergency SOS feature.

Step 4: You may find an option labelled Send SOS messages or similar.

Step 5: In an emergency, quickly press the Side key (power button) five times to activate the Emergency SOS feature.

Step 6: The default emergency action is to call local authorities, such as 112.

Step 8: You can also enable the option to send a message to your emergency contacts, which can be added from the previous menu.

Messages will include location information, an audio recording from your phone’s microphone, a written request for help, and a warning if your phone is almost out of battery.

It’s a good idea to set a countdown in case you accidentally trigger the emergency call. The default is set to ten seconds, which is usually enough time to cancel the call if it was a mistake.

In addition to the Emergency SOS feature, there are other emergency and safety features available on Android devices, such as Medical Info, Location Service, and Car Crash Detection. These features can provide additional assistance in emergency situations.

