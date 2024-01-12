WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that enables users to change their photos into stickers with just a single tap. This feature, which is currently being rolled out, also allows users to modify existing stickers and add text to them. It is available to iOS users who are using the stable version of the app.

It’s important to note that iPhone users previously had the ability to create stickers by simply dragging and dropping images into WhatsApp. However, the latest update now allows users to edit these images, add text, draw on them, and even add additional stickers to a newly created sticker. If you find this feature interesting and want to use this feature in your WhatsApp chats, here is a step-by-step guide on how to turn photos into stickers in WhatsApp.

A step-by-step guide on how to turn photos into stickers in WhatsApp

Step 1: Ensure that you have the latest version of WhatsApp installed on your phone.

Step 2: Launch WhatsApp on your iPhone.

Step 3: Open the chat where you wish to send a custom sticker.

Step 4: Tap on the sticker button.

Step 5: Tap on the Plus (+) icon on the left side.

Step 6: Select an image that you want to convert into a sticker.

Step 7: WhatsApp will automatically process the image, remove its background, and convert it into a sticker. You can then add text, draw on the sticker, highlight it, or even append existing stickers to your new sticker.

Step 8: Finally, tap on the arrow to send your custom sticker.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has recently introduced the IP Protect feature for its platform’s voice and video calls. This feature, acting as an extra layer of privacy, safeguards users’ Internet Protocol (IP) addresses during WhatsApp calls by routing all calls through WhatsApp’s servers. Here is a guide on how to enable the new IP Protect feature on WhatsApp.