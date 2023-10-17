WhatsApp is introducing a new way to log in to your accounts without using passwords. Passkeys are a more convenient and secure alternative that uses your biometric features or a PIN code on your phone. You can set up passkeys on WhatsApp for Android if you have the latest version of the app and an Android device running Android 9 or above. If you find the passkey feature on WhatsApp interesting and want to use it on your Android app, here is a step-by-step guide on how to set up a passkey login in WhatsApp.

A step-by-step guide on how to set up passkey login in WhatsApp

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your Android phone

Step 2: Go to Settings then to Account and then to Passkeys.

Step 3: Tap on “Create Passkeys”

Step 4: Choose what type of passkey you want to create: PIN, fingerprint, or facial recognition

Step 5: Follow the instructions on the screen to verify your identity and create your passkey

Step 6: You can also enable backup methods in case you lose access to your passkey

Step 7: Once you have created your passkey, you can use it to log in to WhatsApp on other devices or platforms

Passkeys are a new online security standard that many companies are adopting, such as Google, Apple, and Microsoft. They are designed to make your online accounts more secure and easier to access. However, you may still need to use two-factor authentication for some accounts, especially for work or business purposes.

Meanwhile, there is a new feature on WhatsApp with which you can make and send your own stickers using AI. These stickers are created by a Meta service, depending on the text you type. You can save and share these stickers with your friends. If you want to try this feature and make a sticker for yourself, follow these steps to create and send AI stickers on WhatsApp.