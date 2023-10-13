WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows you to create and send your own stickers using artificial intelligence (AI). These stickers are generated by a service from Meta, based on the text you enter. You can also save and share these stickers with your contacts. If you find this feature interesting and want to use this feature to create a sticker for yourself, here is a step-by-step guide on how to create and send AI stickers on WhatsApp.

A step-by-step guide on how to create and send AI stickers on WhatsApp

Step 1: Open a chat and tap the sticker icon.

Step 2: Tap Create and then tap Continue if prompted.

Step 3: Enter a description of the sticker you want to create, such as “happy birthday” or “I love you”.

Step 4: Up to four stickers will be generated based on your description. You can edit your description and try again if you want.

Step 5: Tap a sticker to send it. It will also appear in your sticker tray under the Recently Used tab.

Step 6: To add a sticker to your favourites, tap and hold the sticker in the chat or in the sticker tray and then tap Add to favorites.

It is worth noting that this feature is currently only available in limited countries and may not be available to you yet. It also only supports sticker descriptions in English. If you find a sticker inappropriate or harmful, you can report it to Meta.

Meanwhile, Channels is a new feature from WhatsApp in India that lets users get personalized updates from celebrities or popular platforms. Users can see different kinds of content, like text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls, that administrators share with their followers. The content is only for the followers and they cannot forward it or reply to it. Users can find channels that match their interests, such as hobbies, sports teams, local authorities, and more. Users can also follow channels by clicking on invitation links that are sent in chats, emails, or on the web. If users want to stop following any channel, you can do it by following these steps.