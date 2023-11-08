The Reserve Bank of India announced in 2022 that users can now link their RuPay credit cards to the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), enabling them to make UPI payments with their credit cards. This feature is currently available only for RuPay credit cards from selected banks. There are several advantages of this integration, which includes boost in credit card usage, leading credit card companies to incentivise card usage with more lucrative reward programs and offers. In addition to this, transactions using a credit card linked to UPI are quicker than traditional methods. However, there are some disadvantages too such as the convenience of payments could lead to more impulse purchases and unnecessary spending, causing a possible surge in credit card debt. Users must make a budget and stick to it when using UPI for routine monthly transactions.

If you find this UPI feature interesting and want to link your credit card to UPI, here is a step-by-step guide on how to link credit card to UPI.

A step-by-step guide on how to link credit card to UPI

Step 1: Download the BHIM app on your Android or iOS smartphone.

Step 2: Sign up or log in to the app.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Bank Accounts’ section at the top.

Step 4: Click on the plus button at the bottom right corner.

Step 5: Click on “Credit Card”.

Step 6: Select your credit card issuing bank.

Step 7: The app will display the eligible credit cards from the selected bank.

Step 8: Enter the required details to add your card.

It is worth noting that you can only add credit cards from HDFC Bank, Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank and a selected few. Also, you’ll need to set a 4-digit or a 6-digit UPI PIN to use your credit card on the BHIM app. You can only use your credit card for merchant payments, meaning you can only use your credit card if you are scanning a merchant’s QR code.

