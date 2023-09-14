Delete Snapchat account: Snapchat is one of the most popular social media apps among young people, but it has also faced some challenges and controversies. Some users may want to delete their accounts for various reasons, such as privacy concerns, boredom, or switching to other apps. Snapchat offers some alternatives to deleting an account, such as blocking unwanted contacts, adjusting notification settings, or taking a break from the app. However, for those who are ready to say goodbye to Snapchat for good, deleting an account is now a simple and quick process.

Users can simply log into the Accounts Portal and choose the Delete My Account option. They will need to enter their credentials again and confirm the action. The app will keep the account data for 30 days in case users change their minds and want to reactivate their accounts. After that, the account will be gone forever, along with any messages, pictures, and videos. However, Snapchat warns that some information, such as purchase history and terms of service acceptance, will be retained for legal, security, and business reasons. If you want to learn how to delete your Snapchat account, here is a step-by-step guide on how to delete your Snapchat account.

A step-by-step guide on how to delete your Snapchat account

On Android devices and web browsers

Step 1: Open a web browser on your Android device and go to the Accounts Portal.

Step 2: Enter your Snapchat username and password and tap Log In.

Step 3: Tap Delete My Account.

Step 4: Enter your username and password again and tap Continue.

Step 5: Your Snapchat account will be deactivated for 30 days. If you want to reactivate it, log in with your username within this period. Otherwise, your account will be permanently deleted.

On iOS devices

Alternatively, if you are using an iOS device, you can delete your Snapchat account from the app.

Step 1: Open the Snapchat app and tap your profile icon in the top-left corner.

Step 2: Tap the gear icon in the top-right corner to access the Settings menu.

Step 3: Scroll down to Account Actions and tap Delete Account.

Step 4: You will be redirected to the Accounts Portal.

Step 5: Follow the instructions in the previous section to finish the process.