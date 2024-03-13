Reliance Jio eSIM: How to activate it on your iPhone

Physical SIM cards have existed for a very long time, but advancements in wireless communication technology gave us a modern way to use cellular services on our phones that eliminated the use of SIM cards as we know them. eSIM, or embedded SIM, allows you to make calls, send SMSes, and access the internet from your mobile operator without needing a physical SIM card. The eSIM is a small-sized SIM card chip already embedded into your phone and it can latch on to any network you want. This allows you to change the mobile operator without having to physically change the SIM card. eSIM cards are easy to set up, especially on your iPhone, which comes with the eSIM facility.

READ MORE Vi eSIM service for prepaid users now in Mumbai, Goa

If you are a Reliance Jio user and want to convert your physical SIM card into an eSIM, here are the steps that you need to follow.

READ MORE Vodafone Idea continues to lose subscribers in Indian market, Airtel gains

Check compatibility

— Before you plan to replace your physical SIM card with an eSIM, make sure your handset supports it. Most modern iPhone models come with the eSIM functionality, but older ones such as the iPhone 8 do not support it. If you have an iPhone XS or a higher model, you are good to go.

Prerequisites

— Reliance Jio requires its customers to have their email addresses registered with their mobile numbers for the eSIM functionality to work. Normally, customers are asked to provide their valid email addresses at the time of purchase of a new connection. However, if your email address is not registered with your Jio phone number, you can do that through the MyJio app. Alternatively, you can go to any Jio Store.

Retrieve EID and IMEI

— To initiate the process, you need your phone’s EID and IMEI, which Jio requires for proper validation. EID is the eSIM ID of your phone, while the IMEI is the identity of your handset. To check the EID of your device, head to its About section where you will see a 32-digit number. Note it down somewhere because you will need it later. The IMEI of your phone should also be mentioned on the same screen, but in case you cannot find it, go to your phone’s dialler app and dial *#06#. This will reveal your iPhone’s IMEI in a pop-up screen.

Activation

— After you have noted down the IMEI and EID of your handset, go to your phone’s SMS app. Type GETESIM <32 Digit EID> <15 Digit IMEI> and send the SMS to 199. If you are outside India, send the same SMS to +91-7021999199 instead of 199 for an eSIM request. Send “1” to the following SMS to give your consent. Within 10 minutes, you will receive an IVR call from +91 2235072222 on your Jio number. Just press “1” to give your consent on the call. You will have to wait for two hours while Jio processes your eSIM request. You will now receive a 19-digit eSIM number and eSIM profile configuration details via SMS. Now, to activate the eSIM on your iPhone, follow these steps:

Open the Settings app again.

Tap on Mobile Data.

Select Add Data Plan and enter the activation code from the eSIM profile configuration.

Click Next at the top-right corner of the screen.

Tap on Add Data Plan again. (Ensure that your iPhone is connected to a Wi-Fi network).

That’s it. You will receive an SMS from Reliance Jio, highlighting that your mobile services have been activated. Also, your physical Jio SIM card will become defunct after an eSIM is activated for your number.