Netflix is one of the most popular streaming platforms in the world. It has movies and TV shows not just for adults but also for kids. While the platform does let users create their own profiles, including a kids’ profile, to better manage the kind of content that they want to watch, there is always a possibility that kids access their parents’ profiles or watch content on their profile that may not be appropriate for them, or their parents might deem unsuitable. For situations like this, Netflix offers users extensive parental controls that not only enables them to block specific titles but also restrict content based on maturity ratings. Furthermore, Netflix also has controls that lets parents lock their own profiles so that their kids don’t access their profiles.

So, if you are parent searching for detailed settings to control your kids’ experience on Netflix, here is an easy guide for you:

How to set up a kids’ profile on Netflix

Step 1: Open Netflix on your web browser.

Step 2: Go to Manage Profiles and select Add Profile.

Step 3: Type the name of the family member the profile is for. To use the Netflix Kids experience, select Kids.

Step 4: Select Continue, and the new profile will show up on your account.

You can also switch an existing profile on your account to the Netflix Kids experience. Here is what you need to do:

Step 1: Open Netflix on your web browser.

Step 2: Go to Manage Profiles and click on the profile.

Step 3: Under Maturity Settings, click Edit.

Step 4: Enter your account password when prompted.

Step 5: Check the box to display the Netflix Kids experience, then click Save.

How to restrict content on your kids’ profile on Netflix based on maturity ratings

Step 1: Open Netflix on your web browser.

Step 2: Go to Manage Profiles and click on your child’s profile.

Step 3: Under Maturity Settings, click Edit, and enter your account password when prompted.

Step 4: Choose the maximum rating that you’d like to appear on your child’s profile. Here’s how you can set the right maturity rating for your kids:

How to block specific titles in your kids’ profile on Netflix

Step 1: Open Netflix on your web browser.

Step 2: Go to Manage Profiles and click on your child’s profile.

Step 3: Under Maturity Settings, click Edit, and enter your account password when prompted.

Step 4: In the box under Title Restrictions, type the name of the show or movie click on the title when it appears.

Step 5: Click on the Save option.

How to lock your own profile with a PIN on Netflix

Step 1: Open Netflix on a web browser.

Step 2: Go to Your Account and scroll down to Profile & Parental Controls section.

Step 3: Click the drop-down arrow next to your main account profile, and next to Profile Lock, click Change and enter your Netflix password.

Step 4: Check the box to require a PIN to access this profile.

Step 5: Set your four-digit PIN.

Step 6: Check the box to require a PIN to add new profiles.