Netflix lets you download some of its shows and movies to your device so you can keep watching when you’re on a plane, stuck in the subway, or just don’t want to use up your mobile data. However, not all Netflix content is available for offline viewing. You need to check if your desired video has a download option and then follow some simple steps to save it to your device. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to download Netflix movies, and shows to watch offline.

Check if your video is downloadable

To watch Netflix offline, you need to find out if your video is downloadable in the first place. Here’s how:

Step 1: Launch the Netflix app on your device and sign in to your account.

Step 2: Browse or search for the video you want to download and tap on it to open its details page.

Step 3: Look for the download icon (a downward arrow) next to the video title or episode name. If you see it, that means the video is downloadable. If you don’t see it, that means the video is not available for offline viewing.

Download your video

Once you’ve found a downloadable video, you can start downloading it to your device. Here’s how:

Step 1: Tap on the download icon next to the video title or episode name. The download will start automatically and you’ll see a blue progress bar at the bottom of the screen.

Step 2: Wait for the download to finish. The time it takes depends on your internet speed and the video quality you choose. You can also pause or cancel the download by tapping on the progress bar.

Step 3: When the download is complete, you’ll see a blue notification that says “Download Complete”. You’ll also see the download icon change to a checkmark.

Watch your downloaded video

After you’ve downloaded your video, you can watch it anytime without an internet connection. Here’s how:

Step 1: Tap on the Menu icon (three horizontal lines) at the top left corner of the screen.

Step 2: Tap on My Downloads. This is where all your downloaded videos are stored.

Step 3: Tap on the video you want to watch and enjoy.

You can also delete your downloaded videos from this section by tapping on the Edit icon (a pencil) at the top right corner of the screen and then tapping on the trash icon next to the videos you want to remove.

Change your video quality

Netflix lets you choose between two video quality options for downloading: Standard and Higher. Standard uses less storage space and downloads faster but has lower visual quality. Higher uses more storage space and downloads slower, but has better visual quality. Here’s how to change your video quality:

Step 1: Tap on the Menu icon at the top left corner of the screen.

Step 2: Tap on App Settings.

Step 3: Tap on Video Quality.

Step 4: Choose between Standard or Higher and go back to the app.

It is worth noting that changing your video quality will only affect future downloads, not existing ones. You’ll need to delete and re-download your videos if you want to change their quality.