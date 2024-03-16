comscore
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ECI announces 27 apps and portals for general elections

Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the Election Commission of India has announced  27 apps/portals for the stakeholders to ensure a transparent and informed voting process. 

Edited By: Pranav Sawant

Published: Mar 16, 2024, 05:54 PM IST

  • The Election Commission of India has announced 27 apps and portals ahead of general elections.
  • These apps will facilitate the voting process for the public and the candidates.
  • ECI has said that all political parties must publish required information across the designated platforms.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday held a press conference to announce the dates for the general elections (April 19 – June 1). During the conference, ECI revealed that it will be leveraging technology for the upcoming elections. The Chief Election Commissioner of India (CEC) Rajeev Kumar has announced that the committee is introducing 27 apps and portals for all stakeholders to facilitate the voting process.

Karnataka election to use facial recognition: Voters click a selfie to skip line

ECI launches 27 apps and portals

ECI has announced a Voter Helpline (VHA) app that will make it easier to view polling booth details and apply for forms online. It will also let users connect with their Booth Level Officier (BLO) and Electoral Registration Officers (ERO). It will also allow voters to download their e-EPIC (Electoral Photo Identity Card). The Voter Helpline app is now available for download on the Google Play Store.

The commission has also announced the cVigil app that will allow users to report Model Code of Conduct and expenditure violations during the election process. It is a single app for recording, reporting, and resolving violations. It offers a 100-minute response timeline. Interestingly, it keeps all complaints anonymous. The cVigil app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

Further, ECI has unveiled a KYC portal to help voters make informed voting decisions. The app will show the candidate’s affidavit and criminal antecedents to voters making things transparent. As per the committee, it is mandatory for political parties to publish information across such portals.

The committee has also launched a Suvidha portal for candidates participating in the general elections. Candidates can use the portal to seek permissions for meetings, rallies, etc.

CEC Rajeev Kumar at the press conference said that the ECI is involving political parties to streamline the elections through the IEMS portal.

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

