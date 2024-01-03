iPhone theft is a serious problem, especially in public places. Thieves can watch you enter your passcode, then steal your phone and lock you out of your Apple ID. To prevent this, Apple has introduced a new feature in the iOS 17.3 beta: Stolen Device Protection. This feature requires you to use Face ID or Touch ID to access your phone outside trusted locations, making it harder for thieves to break in.

READ MORE Several iPhone users report connectivity issues after iOS 17.2.1 update

You should definitely enable this feature on your iPhone, as it improves your security without affecting your user experience. You can still use your phone for basic functions if Face ID or Touch ID fails, but you won’t be able to change your Apple ID password or passcode. This way,Apple has introduced Stolen Device Protection in the iOS 17.3 beta.

It requires you to use Face or Touch ID to access phone outside trusted locations.

This feature secures your phone even if it falls into the wrong hands. If you find this feature interesting, here is a step-by-step guide on how to enable Stolen Device Protection on iPhone.

A step-by-step guide on how to enable Stolen Device Protection on iPhone

Step 1: Make sure your iPhone has the iOS 17.3 beta update.

Step 2: Open the Settings app.

Step 3: Choose the Face ID & Passcode (or “Touch ID & Passcode”) option.

Step 4: Tap Activate Protection under the Stolen Device Protection option.

That’s all! Your iPhone now has Stolen Device Protection.

If Face ID or Touch ID stops working, you can still use your passcode to disable Stolen Device Protection when you are at a trusted location. This ensures that you can always access your phone even in unexpected situations. Stolen Device Protection is a great way to protect your iPhone from theft or unauthorized access.

Meanwhile, two-factor authentication is a security feature that enhances the safety of your Apple ID and iCloud account. It asks you to enter a password and a six-digit verification code every time you log in on a new device or access sensitive information. The verification code is delivered to your trusted devices or phone number, making it more difficult for hackers to access your account. If you want to enable this feature on your iPhone, here is a guide on how to set up two-factor authentication for your Apple ID on iPhone.