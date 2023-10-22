If you have an iPhone with iOS 17, you can use the Mental Health Questionnaire app to check your mental well-being. This app can help you identify signs of anxiety and depression, and suggest ways to cope with them. You can also learn about your risk level for these conditions. The app will ask you some questions about your thoughts and feelings, and give you feedback based on your answers. This can help you understand what kind of mental health problems you may have, and how to seek professional help if needed.

READ MORE iPhone hacks: How to control iPhone using head movements

The app can also create a PDF report for you to share with a doctor or therapist, who can give you a more accurate diagnosis and treatment plan. However, the app is not a substitute for a medical consultation, and it only provides an initial assessment of your mental state. If you find this feature interesting, here is a step-by-step guide on how to diagnose anxiety and depression using an iPhone.

A step-by-step guide on how to diagnose anxiety and depression using iPhone

Step 1: Make sure your iPhone is running iOS 17 or later. You can check your software version by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

Step 2: Open the Health app and tap Browse at the bottom right corner of the screen.

Step 3: Scroll down and tap Mental Health Questionnaire under the Mindfulness section.

Step 4: Select your age range from the options. The questionnaire is designed for people who are 13 years or older.

Step 5: Answer 16 multiple choice questions about your thoughts and feelings. Be honest and try to reflect your current situation as best as you can.

Step 6: After completing the questionnaire, you will see your risk levels of anxiety and depression based on your answers. You can also export a PDF summary of your results to share with a clinician or visit a website with mental health resources for your area.

Step 7: Remember that this tool is not a substitute for a professional diagnosis or treatment. If you are struggling with your mental health, please seek help from a qualified mental health provider as soon as possible.