Instagram blue tick: How to get verified on photo-sharing app

Getting verified on Instagram is a coveted status that many influencers and brands aspire to achieve. However, it is not an easy process and there are some requirements and guidelines that you need to follow. Here are some steps that can help you get verified on Instagram, as suggested by it:

1. Make sure your account is authentic, unique, complete and notable. Instagram advises that for a verified profile, you need to ensure you are who you say you are, you are the only one using your account, you have a bio, profile picture, at least one post and a public profile, and you represent a well-known or highly searched person, brand or entity.

2. Follow the Instagram community guidelines and terms of service. This means that you respect other users, avoid spamming, phishing, impersonating or infringing on others’ rights, and comply with the law.

3. Fill out the verification request form. You can access this form by going to your profile, tapping the menu icon, selecting Settings, Account and Request Verification. You will need to provide your full name, your category (such as public figure, media, sports, etc.), and a photo of your government-issued ID or an official business document (such as a tax filing, utility bill or article of incorporation).

4. Now, wait for Instagram’s response. Instagram will review your request and notify you whether it has been approved or denied. This may take several weeks or months, depending on the volume of requests they receive. You can check the status of your request by going to Settings, Account and Request Verification. If your request is approved, you will see a blue badge next to your username. If your request is denied, you can reapply after 30 days.

Getting verified on Instagram can boost your credibility and visibility on the platform, but it is not a guarantee of success. You would still need to create engaging content, interact with your followers and use effective strategies to grow your audience and reach your goals. However, if you do not want to depend on Instagram’s verification method and still want the blue tick, you can pay to get verification for your profile. Using Meta Verified, you can pay Rs 699 a month for each profile on each platform. You can find related information on Meta Verified by visiting the account centre in your Instagram profile settings.