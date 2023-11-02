India vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2023: How to watch livestream

The ICC World Cup 2023 qualifier match between India and Sri Lanka is set to take place today at the Wankhede Stadium. India, having won all six of its previous matches in this World Cup, is currently in the top four in the points table with 12 points. Despite the absence of Hardik Pandya, India has managed to secure victories against last year’s finalists, New Zealand and England. On the other hand, Sri Lanka has only managed to secure two wins out of six games and currently sits at the seventh spot in the points table. With a low run rate and points, it is highly unlikely for the team to qualify for the semi-finals.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2023 livestream

The match is scheduled to begin at 2PM IST, while the toss will take place at 1:30PM IST on November 2. The World Cup 2023 match will be livestreamed for free on Disney+ Hostar. The live telecast of the World Cup 2023 matches is available on Star Sports Network. One can also watch the live telecast in regional languages: Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The squads for both teams are as follows:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka.

The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup kicked off on October 5, with the grand finale scheduled for November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The tournament boasts participation from 10 teams, namely Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Netherlands, South Africa, and Sri Lanka. As of now, South Africa, India, Australia and New Zealand are leading the points table. However, the upcoming matches hold the potential to shake things up.