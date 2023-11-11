India vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023: How to watch livestream

The final group match of the 2023 Cricket World Cup, the 45th game, is set to take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, featuring India and the Netherlands. This match is a clash between the top and bottom teams of the group. The stadium has been a hotspot for high scores during this World Cup. Notably, New Zealand scored 401-6 against Pakistan, and Australia posted 367-9, also against Pakistan, but both teams ended up on the losing side. The conditions seem perfect for Virat Kohli, who is on the brink of scoring his 50th ODI century in his 290th match. He is currently tied with Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 49 centuries in 463 ODIs. Kohli has already scored two centuries in this World Cup, averaging 108.

India is also on the cusp of setting a new record. A win against the Netherlands would mean they have remained unbeaten throughout the nine-game group stage, a feat never achieved before in a group stage of this length. The closest to this was Australia’s six-game winning streak in 2003. The only other World Cup with a ten-team group was in 2019, where India topped the group with seven wins, one loss, and one no result.

For the Netherlands, a victory would not only lift them from the bottom of the table but also secure their place in the 2025 Champions Trophy, having won two of their eight games so far.

How to watch India vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 livestream

The game is set to kick off at 2PM IST, with the toss happening at 1:30PM IST on November 12. The 2023 World Cup match will be available for free livestreaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The Star Sports Network will provide live coverage of the World Cup 2023 matches. Additionally, the live broadcast is available in various regional languages on channels such as Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The world’s biggest cricketing event, the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, began on October 5 and will culminate on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The competition features 10 teams, namely Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Netherlands, South Africa, and Sri Lanka. The current leaders of the points table are South Africa, India, Australia and New Zealand. However, the remaining matches could change the scenario.