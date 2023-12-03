India vs Australia 5th T20: How to watch the match online

Young Team India is all set to play against Australia in the 5th T20 international match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. India has already won the 5-match series as it won the 4th T20 international to register its 3rd win on Friday in Raipur. Suryakumar Yadav-led young Team India includes emerging players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh, Mukesh Kumar, and others, most of whom will also play in the T20 and ODI series against South Africa.

In the 4th T20 internationals against Australia, Team India has displayed a bright future with players like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal consistently performing well. Rinku Singh is understanding his role as a finisher while Ravi Bishnoi and Mukesh Kumar are keeping the batters under tight leash. The young players have showcased the promising future India has in cricket and their success is speaking for their potential.

Here are the squads for the 5th T20 international between India and Australia:

India: Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer/Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh/Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna/Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Australia: Matthew Wade (capt, wk), Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Matthew Short, Ben McDermott, Tim David, Chris Green, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha.

How to watch India vs Australia 5th T20 ODI livestream for free

The 5th and final T20 international between India and Australia will be played on Sunday, 3 December at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The match will begin at 7:00 PM and the skippers of both teams will enter the grounds for toss at 6:30 PM. The match will be telecasted LIVE on the StarSports network on television while the users can also watch the livestreaming of the match at the JioCinema mobile application and website for free.