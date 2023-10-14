India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 match is all set to take place today at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams will play for the third time in the tournament and will go against each other for the first time in their bet to win the World Cup.

To watch the most exciting match for both nations, you can either turn on your television or watch it online. While many people will watch it on Television, millions will be interested to know how can you watch the match online. That said, let’s see when and where you can watch the match online.

When to watch India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023

India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 will start today at 2 PM. The live telecast will air on Start Sports channels and it will also be streamed online on the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. To watch it online on your smartphone, you can download the Disney+ Hotstar app and click on the live match on the home screen at the aforesaid time.

Unlike any other match in this tournament, today’s India vs Pakistan match is expected to gather the most number of views, both offline on television and online. The match may get as fierce as it can as both nations support and cheer for their teams.

This will be the eighth time India and Pakistan will meet in a 50-over World Cup match. There are several players to look out for in today’s watch from Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul to Shubman Gill, who is expected to play for the first time today in the ICC World Cup 2023 tournament.