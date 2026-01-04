How to Use YouTube Sleep Timer on Android and iPhone: Step-by-Step Guide to Stop Videos Automatically at Night

Are you someone who watches videos on YouTube before going to bed? Do you often find yourself drifting off to sleep with your smartphone or tablet still playing videos and you are unable to off it as you are fast asleep? If that is the case, then don’t worry! In this article, we will tell you about one such feature from YouTube that will save you time and you will be able to set it before you go to sleep.

YouTube rolled out its game-changer feature, Sleep Timer in October 2024 for users who love watching video content before going to their bedtime. This innovative feature from Google-owned YouTube allows users to set a timer to pause their video content after a specific period. It ensures that your device doesn’t stay on throughout the night. This feature is considered to be one of the best YouTube features for people who use YouTube as their sleeping aid listening to calm music, meditation, or ASMR.

Let’s find out how this feature is used:

STEP1: First of all open the YouTube app on your smartphone, laptop, or tablet.

STEP2: After this, to use the Sleep Timer feature, click on the three-dot icon at the top of the video you are watching.

STEP3: Next a list of some options will open in front of you.

STEP4: The new Sleep Timer option will also be present in this list.

STEP 5: You have to tap on the Sleep Timer option.

STEP6: After this, you will see options ranging from 10 minutes to 1 hour and End of Video.

STEP7: If you want the video to stop after 10 minutes, then you can select the 10-minute option.

Trending Now

STEP8: After the time is over, the video will automatically pause and your device will go into Sleep Mode.