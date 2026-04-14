How to use Telegram Account on Phone, PC and Tablet

If you still think Telegram is limited to just one phone, that’s not really the case. Your Telegram app can be uses across multiple devices with the same account at the same time, just like WhatsApp. Whether it’s your phone, tablet, or laptop, everything stays in sync. No need to keep switching devices or logging in again and again. Also Read: Instagram DMs to lose end-to-end encryption soon: Here’s what you can use instead

How does Telegram multi-device actually work? Know that Telegram is cloud-based, which means your chats, media, and files are stored online instead of just on your phone. So when you log in on another device, your entire chat history just shows up. Which means no manual backup or restore is needed. You can also stay logged in on multiple devices simultaneously, and messages will sync in real time. Here’s how you can use the same Telegram account on phones, tablets and even desktops. Also Read: SIM binding rule for WhatsApp, Telegram likely delayed: Here’s what it means

How to use Telegram on multiple phones and tablets

Using Telegram on two phones is simple. Here’s what you need to do: Also Read: Telegram Channels: How to find useful content quickly

Install Telegram on your second phone

Open the app and tap on “Start Messaging”

Enter your registered phone number

Verify using the OTP sent to your primary device

Apart from this, you can also use the QR login option:

Open Telegram on your main phone

Go to Settings > Devices > Link Desktop Device

Scan the QR code on the second phone

Once done, both phones will stay logged in together. The process on tablets is pretty much the same as phones. Just install Telegram from the Play Store or App Store, log in using your phone number or QR code and then sync completes automatically.

How to use Telegram on desktop or laptop

Telegram also works well on desktops, and there are no browser hacks! Here is what you need to do:

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Download Telegram Desktop or open Telegram Web

Choose “Log in by QR code” or phone number

Scan QR via your phone (Settings > Devices) or enter OTP

After login, your chats, files, and groups appear instantly.