comscore Nearby Share arrives on Windows: Here's how to transfer files from Android to PC
How to use Nearby Share on Windows (Transfer files wirelessly between Android and Windows)

Now, you can finally share files wirelessly from your Android phone to your Windows PC with Nearby Share.

  • Google releases Nearby Share for Windows PCs and laptops.
  • Nearby Share on Windows is currently in beta but anyone can install and use it.
  • Nearby Share for Windows allows for quick and wireless file transfer from Android to Windows PC and vice versa.
Nearby Share Windows

Google's Nearby Share on Android is fast and one of the simplest ways of transferring files from an Android phone to another Android phone. On the Apple side of things, there's AirDrop, which allows for quick file transfer from iPhone to iPad/Mac devices.

However, when it comes to the PC running on Windows, we rely on some third-party alternatives or use P2P file-sharing websites. Or, the traditional wired transfer method.

But you no longer have to resort to such inconvenient methods as Google has now released Nearby Share on Windows. And, it works perfectly on a Windows 11 machine.

In this article, we’ll show you how you can share files wirelessly in seconds from an Android phone to a Windows PC and the other way round.

Share files between Android and Windows with Nearby Share

It is worth noting that Nearby Share for Windows is currently in beta but can be used by everyone. Google is expected to get feedback on the feature directly from the public.

Step 1: Open browser on your Windows PC.

Step 2: Head to the following website – Nearby Share Beta for Windows.

(The app is supported on PCs running Windows 10 64-bit and above. It doesn’t support ARM devices.)

Step 3: Tap on ‘Get Started with Beta’ to download the app.

Step 4: Once downloaded, install the app and open it.

Step 5: Sign up with your Google account and give the app all the required permissions. And, from the drop-down, select Everyone or Contact, depending on your preference. If you set it to Everyone, anyone near your PC will be able to share files with your PC.

Step 6: Open your Android phone’s gallery and select the media (photos, videos, other files) and tap on the Share button.

Step 7: Tap on Nearby Share from the options and wait for your PC to pop up on the screen.

Step 8: Now, tap on your PC, and within seconds, the selected media will be sent to your PC. You can also use it the other way round by sending some files from your Windows PC to your Android phone.

Do note that since the app is in beta for Windows, you may encounter some issues. However, Google should fix the issues as it readies the stable version.

  • Published Date: April 6, 2023 9:22 AM IST
