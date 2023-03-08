comscore How to use Magic Eraser as a Google One subscriber
How to use Magic Eraser in Google Photos (Google One Subscription)

Google's Magic Eraser isn't limited to Pixel devices anymore. Those with a Google One subscription can use the feature in Google Photos.

  • Magic Eraser is now available for Google One subscribers.
  • Google One subscribers can use the Magic Eraser feature in Google Photos.
  • Magic Eraser clears out unwanted things in the background to make the phone best for you to post.
Magic Eraser

Sometime back Google introduced the Magic Eraser feature on Pixel smartphones. The feature was initially available for some Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series phones, where users were able to simply highlight the objects in the background that they want to erase — leaving them with a clean image without photobombers. Also Read - Google Photos’ introduces ‘Magic Eraser’ feature for Google One subscribers

Since it was exclusive, many bought new Pixel phones for such features. However, last month, Google released Magic Eraser for everyone under the Google One subscription — ending the Pixel exclusivity of the feature.

Those on Android and iOS can use the Magic Eraser feature in Google Photos. The feature automatically suggests edits, but you can even edit manually. In addition to this, those who have Google One subscription can also use the Camouflage feature in Magic Eraser.

The Camouflage feature changes the color of objects in the photo to help them blend in naturally with the rest of the photo. With that said, let’s see how you can use the feature.

Use Magic Eraser in Google Photos with Google One Subscription

Step 1: Open the Google Photos app on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Open a photo in which you want to clear unwanted objects.

Step 3: Tap on the ‘Edit’ button at the bottom of the screen.

Step 4: Now, from the suggested tools, find Magic Eraser and click on it to start using the feature. Upon clicking on Magic Eraser, it will automatically scan the selected image and highlight objects that can be removed. These objects are mostly photobombers.

Step 5: After the feature has automatically scanned and highlighted the possible photobombers/unwanted objects, it will give you an option to ‘Erase all’. Tap on it to erase everything. Or you can manually select what you to get erased from the photo.

Step 6: You can also use the Camouflage feature, which then adjusts the color of the objects in the photo to help them blend in with the whole image.

That’ ‘s how you can easily use the Magic Eraser feature in Google Photos without a Pixel device. Apart from Magic Eraser and its Camouflage, users can also use Portrait Blur and Portrait Light features for editing photos.

  • Published Date: March 8, 2023 10:18 AM IST
