The Steam Deck is a device for playing games that comes with a user-friendly interface and a large collection of the best PC games. However, its 7-inch LCD screen might not be big and sharp enough for some people.

Users can hook it up to a bigger monitor, but that takes away the Steam Deck’s flexibility. iPad as a display for Steam Deck is a great choice if someone wants a bigger screen without losing mobility.

If this sounds interesting to you and you also want to use iPad as a display for Steam Deck, here is a step-by-step guide on how to use iPad as a screen for Steam Deck.

But before we begin about how to use iPad as a screen for Steam Deck, here are some basic requirements that you must have:

A Steam Deck

An iPad

The Steam Link app installed on your iPad

A Bluetooth controller

The easiest way to use your iPad as a screen for Steam Deck is the Steam Link app, which streams everything that is going on on your Steam Deck to the iPad. Before you start, make sure the iPad and Steam Deck are both connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

A step-by-step guide on how to use iPad as a screen for Steam Deck

Step 1: Turn on your Steam Deck and make sure it is connected to the internet.

Step 2: On your iPad, open the App Store app and search for Steam Link.

This is a free app that allows you to stream games from your Steam Deck to your iPad.

Step 3: Download and install the Steam Link app on your iPad. You may need to enter your Apple ID password to confirm the installation.

Step 4: Once the app is installed, open it and sign in to your Steam account.

You will need to enter your username and password, and possibly a verification code if you have two-factor authentication enabled.

Step 5: On your Steam Deck, open the Steam app and select Settings.

This is the gear icon in the top right corner of the screen.

Step 6: In the Settings menu, select Remote Play.

This is the option that allows you to stream games from your Steam Deck to other devices.

Step 7: Turn on Remote Play and select Pair Steam Link.

This will generate a four-digit code that you will need to enter on your iPad.

Step 8: Follow the on-screen instructions to pair your Steam Deck with your iPad.

You will need to enter the four-digit code on your iPad, and then confirm the pairing on both devices.

Step 9: Once your Steam Deck is paired with your iPad, you can use your iPad as a screen for your Steam Deck.

You will see a list of games that you can play on your iPad, and you can use your Steam Deck as a controller. You can also adjust the streaming quality and settings in the Steam Link app.