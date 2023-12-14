Instagram is one of the most popular social media apps in India. Its parent company Meta updates the app every now and then with new features. A while back, it introduced Notes for users to share their thoughts. More recently, it updated the feature allowing users to post voice notes. Now, in the latest update, Meta is allowing users to post a short video to Notes. The feature has freshly reached both Android and iOS devices and before everyone uses it, you can start sharing your video notes. Let’s see how you can do that in this article.

How to share short videos to Notes

Before we get started, make sure you update the Instagram app on your device to the latest version as it’s always better to be on a more recent version of the app. Once you do, follow the steps below.

Step 1: Open the Instagram app on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Slide from left to right to enter into the DM section. You can also do that by tapping on the DM/Message icon in the upper right corner that looks like Messenger.

Step 3: Tap on your profile (that has “Note…” written on top of it) in the DM section. It is located at the top.

Step 4: Now, tap on the Camera icon next to your profile picture.

Step 5: Tap on the Blue shutter button to record a short video. It is worth noting that you can only record a short video from the front camera. The short video is hardly 2 seconds.

Step 6: Tap on the Tick at the bottom to confirm.

Step 7: You can now add a text caption and tap on Share.

That’s how you can record and share a short video to Notes on Instagram. Once your short video is uploaded, it will stay there for 24 hours. Since the short video is only of about 2 seconds, it looks like a GIF in the DM section. Users can reply to your Note and begin a conversation.

To reply to a short video shared by someone as a Note, all you need to do is tap on it and write your response to the message. Then, hit send.