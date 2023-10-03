Apple released the iOS 17 software last month to all the supported iPhone models. It comes out of the box on the brand-new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models. iOS 17 brings a slew of notable features such as Name Drop, Contact Posters, Standby Mode, and others. But there are some other features of the new operating system that may have gone unnoticed like the Live Sticker and Facetime gestures.

READ MORE Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says Bing worse than Google but Apple could help

The latter, especially, could be the most handy feature if you use FaceTime daily to chat with friends and family. That said, let’s take a look at how you can use the FaceTime gestures.

READ MORE Apple says iPhone 15 Pro heating is temporary and fixable, software update coming soon

New FaceTime gestures are nothing but animated reactions that get triggered with hand gestures. Let’s say you want to throw confetti during a FaceTime call, guess what, you can simply show the peace sign confetti will get triggered.

READ MORE iPhone hacks: How to set up action button in iPhone 15 Pro

Similar to this, there are several different gestures to trigger different animated reactions. Sounds like a cool feature, isn’t it? So without further ado, let’s look at the steps to send animated reactions.

How to send animated reactions on FaceTime

Step 1: Open the FaceTime app on your iPhone

Step 2: Start a call

Step 3: Once in a FaceTime video call, you can start showing hand signs that trigger different animated reactions.

Following are some of the reactions.

– Thumbs up will trigger a thumbs-up reaction

– Thumbs down will trigger a thumbs-down reaction

– If you show a thumbs up with both of your hands, you can trigger Fireworks

– If you show a thumbs down with both of your hands, Rain will be triggered on the screen

– Showing sign of horns with each hand will trigger lasers

– Showing a peace sign with each hand will trigger confetti

– Showing a single peace sign will bring up balloons on the screen

– By showing the Heart sign, you can send animated hearts on the screen.

If you want, you can also manually send animated reactions. This will not require you to show hand gestures. Follow the steps below to manually trigger animated reactions in a FaceTime call.

Step 1: Open the FaceTime app on your iPhone

Step 2: Start a call

Step 3: In a FaceTime call, press and hold on to your part of the screen and a reactions menu will pop up. Tap and select the reactions that you want to trigger them.

Both the gesture-based reaction and manually triggered reactions last for a couple of seconds. These animated reactions will help you express yourself fully, adding value to your FaceTime call.