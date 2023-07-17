How to Set Up Standby Mode on Your iPhone

Standby Mode is a new feature in iOS 17 that turns your iPhone into a digital nightstand display when placed on a charging stand in landscape mode.

Apple announced iOS 17 with a host of new and interesting features earlier this year at WWDC 2023. The list of interesting iOS 17 features includes finding recipes from a photo, sharing location in iMessage app, an updated reminders feature, reacting with your hands in FaceTime, a new sticker drawer, and NameDrop for contacts among others. The company’s upcoming feature also includes a feature called “Standby Mode”, which turns the iPhone screen into a digital nightstand display when placed on a charging stand in landscape mode. iPhone users can use the Standby Mode to view widgets, photos, and the time, or to listen to music or podcasts.

If your iPhone is eligible to get iOS 17 update, here is a step-by-step guide of how you can setup and use this feature.

What is Standby Mode?

Standby Mode is a novel feature in iOS 17 that aims to improve battery efficiency by limiting background activities when your device is not in use. It intelligently analyzes your usage patterns and identifies periods of inactivity to implement power-saving measures without compromising essential functionalities.

Follow these simple steps to enable Standby Mode on your iOS 17 device:

Step 1:

Update to iOS 17: Ensure that your device is running the latest version of iOS 17.

Go to “Settings” > “General” > “Software Update” to check for updates and download any if available.

Step 2:

Access Standby Mode: Once your device is updated to iOS 17, navigate to “Settings” > “Battery” > “Standby Mode.”

Step 3: Toggle Standby Mode On: On the Standby Mode page, toggle the switch to enable the feature.

By following the steps outlined in this article and making informed decisions about app refresh, location services, and notifications, you can make the most out of Standby Mode and enjoy longer battery life on your iOS 17 device. Always stay up-to-date with the latest iOS updates and keep an eye out for additional battery-saving features introduced by Apple in future releases.

iPhone models that will get iOS 17 update

That said, not all iPhone models will get access to the Standby Mode when Apple releases iOS 17 updates to the eligible iPhone models. Here is a list of all iPhone models that will get iOS 17 update:

iPhone XS iPhone XS Max iPhone XR iPhone 11 iPhone 11 Pro iPhone 11 Pro Max iPhone 12 mini iPhone 12 iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max iPhone 13 mini iPhone 13 iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 Pro Max iPhone SE (2nd generation) iPhone SE (3rd generation) iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Plus iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max

