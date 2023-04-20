comscore
News

How to remove duplicates in Google Sheets: A step-by-step guide

How To

Google Sheets is a great application. However, it can be a bit overwhelming for new users. Here are easy steps to delete duplicates in Google Sheets.

  • Published: April 20, 2023 2:01 PM IST

Highlights

  • Google Sheets is a spreadsheet application to create and edit files online.
  • Google Sheets allows collaborating with others in real-time.
  • Google Sheets is compatible with Microsoft Excel.
Google Sheets

Google Sheets is a great spreadsheet application to create and edit files online while collaborating with others in real-time. Google sheet offers a host of features including editor-specific colour and history revision. In addition to this, the application is compatible with Microsoft Excel. Here, we will look at three methods, which have easy and simple steps to remove duplicates from Google Sheets. Also Read - Samsung may drop Google Search to opt for Microsoft Bing in its smartphones

How to remove duplicates in Google Sheets using the ‘Remove Duplicates’ tool

Step 1: Selected the dataset from where you want to remove the duplicates. Also Read - Google Meet will let you turn off individual video feeds in a meeting: How to use it

Also Read - Elon Musk declares a war on Microsoft, Google; plans to launch ChatGPT rival soon

Step 2: Go to the Data option in the menu and click Data cleanup and then click on Remove duplicates. 

Step 3: In the Remove duplicates dialogue box, select Data has header row in case your data has a header row. 

 

Step 4: Under Columns to analyze select the columns that you want to analyse. If you select only one of the columns, the duplicates will get removed based on the data in that column only. 

Step 5: Click on the Remove duplicates button.

Step 6: On the prompt, click OK.

If you want to remove data from one column only, select data in that column and follow the above steps. Duplicate data will get removed without disturbing the data in other columns. 

How to remove duplicates in Google Sheets using the UNIQUE function

Step 1: Write ‘=UNIQUE(Column: Row)’ in any cell where you want your output. In the place of ‘Column’ put the first-row value of the dataset and in the place of ‘Row’ put last the last-row value of the dataset you want to analyse, as shown in the picture below.

Step 2: Press enter, and you will have your cleaned data set.

Please note the function will consider only those content as duplicates where an entire row content repeats. Further, if your data has extra space or leading or trailing space, the function will treat them as different. 

How to remove duplicates in Google Sheets using Conditional formatting 

Step 1: Select the range of data from where you want to remove the duplicates. Leave the header column while selecting. 

Step 2: Go to Format and then Conditional formatting.

Step 3: In the Conditional format rules window, go to the Format rules and from the drop-down select Custom formula is.

Step 4: Input the formula =(COUNTIF($A$1:$A,$A1)>1)*(COUNTIF($B$1:$B,$B1)>1) and click Done.

Duplicates in your data will be highlighted. You can change the highlight colour on the conditional format menu. Further, you can delete the duplicate value by using the backspace or delete row option. 

 

  • Published Date: April 20, 2023 2:01 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Apple Saket store now open in Delhi: Things you need to know

Man appears with 'Tim Apple' on his T-shirt as Apple Saket store opens

Tim Cook inaugurates Apple Saket store in Delhi

Twitter s legacy blue ticks are going away today

Microsoft Bing may replace Google Search on Samsung devices

Dell to launch G15, G16 laptops in India soon: Dell Executive

Apple BKC marks the beginning of new era for Apple in India

Hello Mumbai: Tech experts hail Apple's decision to open its first retail store in India

Enpass vs Bitwarden: Which One Is Better In 2023? - Watch Video

Tecno to launch a flip phone, more premium phones in 2023: Tecno India CEO

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Watch Video: Apple Saket, Second Official Store in India

Tech Updates/Launch

Watch Video: Apple Saket, Second Official Store in India
Apple CEO Tim Cook Inaugurates India's Second Apple Store In Delhi - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Apple CEO Tim Cook Inaugurates India's Second Apple Store In Delhi - Watch Video
Elon Musk To Launch TruthGPT , the maximum truth seeking AI platform

Tech Updates/ launch

Elon Musk To Launch TruthGPT , the maximum truth seeking AI platform
Google introduces Project Magi to bring AI tools to search

Tech Updates/ launch

Google introduces Project Magi to bring AI tools to search