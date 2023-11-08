If you are an Instagram user and want to collaborate or engage with others on the platform, then there are multiple ways of doing that. One such way is by remixing videos, which not only allows you to engage with others but also lets you get views and profile visits. The remixing reel feature was released by Instagram a while back, but still not many use it. It is similar to TikTik’s duet feature.

Users can not only remix reels with personal accounts but also with business accounts. As aforementioned, it brings engagement and lets you reach a wider audience. Now, there are multiple reasons why someone might remix reels, but the basic one is to react. Those who want to react can go into the remix mode and add a reaction using stickers, text, and other tools.

Whatever your reason for remixing maybe, the process stays the same. It’s a simple and easy process. That said, let’s see how you can remix videos or remix reels on Instagram.

Remix your videos on Instagram

Step 1: Open Instagram on your smartphone.

Step 2: Tap on the Reels tab.

Step 3: Look for the reel you want to remix or react to. You can do that by scrolling down.

Step 4: Once you find a reel you want to remix, tap on the three dots on the right side.

Step 5: Now, tap on the Remix option.

Step 6: You will now be in the Remix mode. Add your own video, sticker, images, or other things as you wish, and then tap on Next.

Step 7: Now, write a caption if you wish to. Tag people, add topics, add location, if you want to, and then tap on Share.

Once you follow all these steps, your Remix reel or video will be ready and published on Instagram.

While there are several other ways of generating engagement, this one is an easy and successful method.

In similar news, Meta, the firm that owns Instagram, is active in adding new features to the platform. Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, shares new feature developments on his Insta channel every now and then. So if you want to track upcoming user engagement features, you can follow Mosseri’s IG Updates channel.