WhatsApp is arguably the most used instant messaging app in India. We use WhatsApp daily, whether it be for chatting with friends or for work. Usually, people use WhatsApp web while working, which gives them the flexibility of opening the app’s web platform on their laptop or computer.

However, when using WhatsApp web on your work machine, you may leave your workplace for some time and others may gaze at your chats.

On mobile, there’s an app lock for that, but on the web, for a while, there wasn’t any such privacy-centric feature. But WhatsApp has updated its app sometime back and users can now lock their WhatsApp web screen when not in use.

Having said that, let’s see how you can password-protect your WhatsApp web screen and keep your chats private.

How to lock WhatsApp web screen with password

Step 1: Open WhatsApp web by typing web.whatsapp.com.

Step 2: The second step is to scan the QR code from your phone. To do that, open the WhatsApp app on your smartphone. Go to Settings by tapping on the Settings icon in the bottom right corner. Now, tap on Linked Devices. Then tap on ‘Link a Device’ and scan the QR code.

Step 3: Once the code is scanned you should be logged in to WhatsApp web. Now, tap on the three dots in the top right corner.

Step 4: Tap on Settings.

Step 5: Tap on Privacy.

Step 6: Scroll down and look for the ‘Screen Lock’ option and tap on it.

Step 7: Tap on the checkbox in front of Screen lock.

Step 8: Enter 6 or more digits/characters password.

Step 9: Re-enter the password and tap on Ok.

Step 10: Select the time duration for auto-lock. You can choose between 1 minute, 15 minutes, and 1 hour.

That’s how you can password-lock your WhatsApp web screen in a few simple steps.

For the unversed, WhatsApp also lets users lock their WhatsApp app on Android and iOS. It recently rolled out a feature called Secret Code to find locked chats with a special code. Similarly, WhatsApp is testing several other privacy and security features alongside regular ones.