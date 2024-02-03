Google Chrome’s password autofill is a handy feature that saves you time and hassle when logging into websites. But over time, you may accumulate a lot of saved passwords that need to be updated or deleted. You may also want to check if any of your passwords have been compromised by a data breach and change them to something more secure. In this article, we will show you how to manage your saved passwords on your Android phone using Google Chrome.

A step-by-step guide on how to manage your saved passwords in Google Chrome

Step 1: To access your saved passwords, you need to open the Chrome app on your phone.

Step 2: Tap on the three-dot menu icon in the top right corner.

Step 3: Then, tap on Settings from the drop-down menu.

Step 2: In the Settings menu, you will see a section called Passwords. Tap on it to view and edit your saved passwords.

Step 3: Turn On or Off Password Saving and Auto Sign-in

At the top of the Passwords section, you will see two switches: one for password saving and one for auto sign-in. You can turn them on or off according to your preference.

Step 4: Below the switches, you will see a list of all the websites and passwords that Chrome has saved for you. You can scroll down to find the one you want to manage.

Step 5: Tap on the website name to see more details. You will be asked to enter your screen lock code or your Google password to verify your identity.

Step 6: Once you are verified, you will see the website name, your username, and your password. You can tap on the eye icon to reveal the password or the copy icon to copy it to your clipboard. You can also tap on the password field to edit it.

Step 7: To save your changes, tap on Done.

Step 8: If you want to delete a password from your list, tap on the trash icon in the top right corner. You will be asked to confirm your action.

Step 9: Tap on Delete to remove the password.

Step 10: Another useful feature of Chrome is that it can check your password security and alert you if any of your passwords have been exposed in a data breach.

To do this, tap on the Check passwords button at the top of the Passwords section. Chrome will scan your passwords and compare them with a database of known compromised passwords.