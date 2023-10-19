WhatsApp audio messages can self-destruct now, feature coming soon

WhatsApp is now rolling out an important privacy-centric feature to make your chatting experience better. The Meta-owned messaging platform is introducing self-destructing audio messages to its platform. A lot of users are reportedly beginning to see the new change to audio messages. However, these users are on the latest WhatsApp beta version for Android and iOS. That means WhatsApp is currently testing the ability to send self-destructing audio messages, but if all goes well, it will be rolled out to users on the stable channel.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, only the users running the latest version of WhatsApp beta are able to send audio messages that can self-destruct. The feature works similarly to ‘view once’ for photos and videos. That is when you send a photo or a video set to be viewed once by the recipient, it disappears after they have viewed it. The audio messages currently stay permanently unless you delete them for everyone. There is no option for the message to disappear automatically after the recipient has listened to it.

The screenshots posted in the report show voice messages appearing with the “1” button. After you click it, the voice message starts playing and disappears the moment it ends. According to the report, this feature will add more privacy to chats, but WhatsApp has not said when it plans to roll out this feature to everyone. That means that to be able to use the feature, you must be on the beta channel. For Android, it is easier to join the beta programme through the Google Play Store, although there is a waitlist. WhatsApp beta for iOS is comparatively difficult as the only way to join the programme is through TestFlight and getting an invitation for it is hard.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp recently announced support for passkeys is coming to the Android app. Passkeys are digital keys that allow you to authenticate a sign-in without needing passwords. The service or the app uses your phone’s security tools to let you authenticate a sign-in. In WhatsApp’s case, you will not have to go through the annoying process of receiving a one-time password (OTP) and entering it to begin using the app.