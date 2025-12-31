How To Make Personalised Happy New Year Greetings To Share On Social Media With Nano Banana; Prompts Here

Every New Year, social media fills up with the same glitter posters, copied wishes, and generic “Happy New Year” templates. If you want your greeting to feel personal this time, something that actually reflects you, then AI tools like Nano Banana or ChatGPT make it possible and easier for you.

With the help of some quick prompts, you can make a personalized Happy New Year 2026 greetings to share with your friends, family and colleagues on social media such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and more. Here is how to create best New Year wishing posters. To help you, we have taken the Gemini Nano Banana here.

How to create personalised Happy New Year greetings

Step 1: Before opening Nano Banana, be clear about what you want. Whether you want a greeting with your own photo, a text-only poster, a family/friends greeting, or a soft aesthetic post or a party vibe

Step 2: Go to Nano Banana’s image generation section and choose the option to create an image from text (or upload a photo if supported).

Step 3: Add more details such as Happy New Year 2026, a wish or the colours and more. Note, the more specific you are, the better the result.

Step 4: Generate the image once. If something feels off, then tweak the prompt slightly and regenerate. Two or three tries usually get it right.

Step 5: Once happy, download the image and share it on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, or anywhere else.

Trending Now

Check Prompts Here:

For quick generation of 2026 greetings, just copy paste these prompts or edit them according to your need.