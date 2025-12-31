How To Send Happy New Year 2026 Wishes With WhatsApp Stickers: Make Personalised Ones Quickly

New Year is just a few hours away! Whether 2025 has been harsh on you or has offered some lifetime moments to remember, there is always hope that the next year will be better than before with more joy, prosperity and health. To make sure that your best wishes reach your loved ones, especially those with whom you can’t meet during New Year’s Eve, the WhatsApp stickers and wishes play a crucial role. Plus, the personalised stickers can make it even more interesting. Also Read: 7 Photography Tips For New Year’s Eve Party

To help you, here is a step-by-step guide on how to send New Year 2026 WhatsApp stickers and make personalised stickers quickly. Also Read: Beware Of Happy New Year Message Scam: What You Should Not Click

How To Share Happy New Year 2026 WhatsApp Stickers

WhatsApp has recently rolled out the latest existing sticker pack for Happy New Year 2026 in the sticker store. But if you want to find more options, then:

Go to the Play Store and type “New Year stickers” or “New Year WhatsApp stickers” in the search bar. Now, choose any one of these based on your preferences.

After choosing the New Year WhatsApp Sticker app, simply open it and choose your favourite stickers.

Wondering how to add it to your WhatsApp? Simply click on the + icon or check for the “add” button. This will automatically add it to your WhatsApp sticker option to share it quickly with your friends, family and loved ones.

How To Create Personalised New Year WhatsApp Stickers

If you want your New Year stickers to feel a little more personal, then you can even create personalised WhatsApp Stickers. Before everything, you need to make sure that you already have a suitable photo saved in your phone’s gallery of you, a friend, or even a memorable moment. You can also download some festive images from royalty-free websites like Pixabay, Unsplash, or Pexels.

After that, just follow these steps:

Trending Now

Start by opening WhatsApp and then go to the chat where you plan to send the New Year sticker.

Once you’re in the chat, tap on the Stickers icon and select the Create option. This will open your phone’s image gallery.

Choose the photo you want to turn into a sticker, and WhatsApp will automatically cut out the subject and convert it into a sticker.

That’s it. You now have a custom New Year sticker that feels more personal than the usual forwarded ones. After all, the New Year is about sharing memories and celebrating the moments that actually matter.