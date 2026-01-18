How to Make a Shared YouTube Playlist With Friends: Complete Step-By-Step Guide for Beginners

Millions of users stream music via YouTube daily. The app has a user base of over 2.7 billion monthly active users as of 2025. The data shows how much YouTube has become an integral part of our lives. India is one of the list of countries where YouTube is used widely. As per reports, YouTube was downloaded over 875 million times from the App Store and Google Play in 2024. The app is just not limited to the music, but it also has a large library of podcasts. It can be used on Android, iPhone and web browsers.

Today in this article we will tell you a hidden feature in YouTube that you have not known for a long time. The feature helps you create a playlist along with your friends, family, or loved ones.

Here’s How to make playlist on YouTube Music

STEP1: Open YouTube Music on your smartphone.

STEP2: Now click on the ‘Library’ button at the bottom.

STEP3: Go to the ‘+New’ option and click on it

STEP4: Tap on the playlist.

STEP5: Now you have to name your playlist with whatever name you like. For example, if it’s a travel song, you can name it TRAVEL SONGS.

STEP6: After this click on the ‘Create’ button.

STEP7: In this way your playlist will be ready.

Here’s How you can Give Access to the Playlist to Your Friends, Family, and Loved Ones

STEP1: First of all go to the Library section.

STEP2: Now select your playlist.

STEP3: Click on the Pencil icon.

STEP4: Tap on the Collaborate button.

STEP5: The Collaborators can add songs and video options will appear on your screen.

STEP6: Turn on this option.

STEP7: Now a link will appear, which you can share with your friends.

Trending Now

STEP8: After this, your friends can add songs and videos of their choice to the playlist.