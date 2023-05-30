The Indian government, earlier this year, delayed the last date for linking Aadhaar with PAN (Permanent Account Number) by three months. Earlier, the date for set to March 31, 2023. This date was later updated to June 30, 2023.

According to a circular by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), every citizen who has been allotted a PAN card on or before July 1, 2017, will have to link it with their Aadhaar by June 30, 2023, and that failing to do so will invite heavy penalty, which not only includes a fine but also cancellation of the PAN.

The circular by CBDT says that starting July 1, 2023, the PAN of taxpayers who have failed link their Aadhaar will become inoperative, and that no refund shall be made against such PANs. Furthermore, the circular said that no interest will be paid on such refund for the period during which PAN remains inoperative, and that the government will also deduct TDS and TCS at a higher rate from such people.

However, the good news is that the PAN that has been rendered inoperative can be made operative again in 30 days after paying a fine of Rs 1,000.

So, if you find yourself in a situation wherein you have not linked your Aadhaar with PAN and you need to do so before the deadline expires, here is a step-by-step guide of what you need to do.

How to link your Aadhaar with your PAN: A step-by-step guide

Step 1: Open the Income Tax e-filing portal or click here: https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/

Step 2: Register on it. Note that your PAN (Permanent Account Number) will be your user ID.

Step 3: Now, log in by entering the user ID, password and your date of birth.

Step 4: Next, you will see a pop-up window on your screen prompting you to link your PAN with Aadhaar. If not, go to ‘Profile Settings’ on Menu bar and click on ‘Link Aadhaar’.

Step 5: Details such as name date of birth and gender will already be mentioned as per the PAN details. Verify the PAN details on screen with the ones mentioned on your Aadhaar.

Step 6: If all your details match, enter your Aadhaar number and click on the “link now” button.

Once your Aadhaar has been successfully linked with your PAN, you will see a pop-up message on your screen that will inform you that your Aadhaar has been successfully linked to your PAN.