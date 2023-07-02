IPhone has a feature, which quickly identifies a song that is playing around users or in their apps. Here is a guide on how to identify any song on iPhone.

iPhone has a song recognition feature, which quickly identifies a song that is playing around users or in their apps and the fun part of this is that they don’t need to install any app for this on their iPhones.

The feature is powered by Shazam, which is a music recognition app acquired by Apple in 2018. It enables iPhone to listen to the song and show the title and artist on the screen to the user.

It has even got a history feature, which allows users to view the history of recognised songs on their devices. Furthermore, it syncs users’ history with the Shazam app if they have it installed and across their Apple devices using Apple ID to help users find and listen to songs they have identified earlier.

This in-built feature of the iPhone is an easy and convenient way to discover new music and learn more about the song. If you also find this feature interesting and want to use it on your iPhone here is a step-by-step guide on how to identify any song on iPhone.

A step-by-step guide on how to identify any song on iPhone

To use this feature on your iPhone, your phone must be running iOS 14.2 or later.

Step 1: Go to Settings and then to Control Center. Tap the green ‘+’ button next to Music Recognition.

Step 2: Swipe down from the top-right of the screen to open Control Center and tap the Shazam button.

Step 3: Your iPhone will listen to the song and show you a notification with the title and artist.

You can also tap and hold the button to see your history of recognized songs on your device.

To sync Music Recognition history with the Shazam app, go to Settings and then to Shazam and enable Sync Library.

To learn more about the song you have recognised, you can also download the Shazam app from the App Store and use it on your iPhone. The app allows users to preview, play, or add songs to their playlists. In addition to this, users can see lyrics, videos, and similar songs on the app.

Users can also identify songs through Siri by saying something like “What’s that song?” or “What’s playing?”. Siri will listen to the song and tell the title and artist on the screen.

Meanwhile, you can use Apple Music to stream songs online. It offers lengthy trails easily and the process to get is also very simple.