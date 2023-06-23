iPhone SE 4 may not launch next year, Apple 5G chip likely the reason

Apple may not launch its next affordable iPhone next year, due to the delay in the manufacturing of its in-house 5G modem. The iPhone SE 4, which will succeed over the iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE (2022), is unlikely to come out before 2025 because Apple does not want it to use Qualcomm’s 5G chips anymore. Apple has been working on developing its own 5G modem to minimise relying on Qualcomm for those chips, and the iPhone SE may give the company a good chance to test its in-house chips.

According to a MacRumors report, which cites a research note by at least two analysts, Apple’s 5G modems will not be ready by next year. That is why the production of the iPhone SE 4 cannot start before that, causing the next iPhone SE model to miss the usual timeline. Both Jeff Pu and Ming-Chi Kuo have said that the production of Apple 5G modems will begin sometime in 2025. The production of the iPhone SE 4 can begin only after that.

That is because Apple is reportedly planning to introduce the 5G chips on the affordable iPhone. Depending on the feedback from customers, Apple will then decide whether it needs to expand the implementation of the chip or make changes to the modem before it is ready for use in flagship iPhone models. Currently, Apple uses Qualcomm’s custom-made 5G chips on iPhones.

The iPhone SE 4, meanwhile, is expected to be a major upgrade in the series. Kuo previously suggested that the next iPhone SE model will have a larger OLED display, steering away from the old-style displays used on previous models. The iPhone SE 4 might look like the iPhone XR or iPhone 11 display-wise. Rumours suggest that China’s Beijing Oriental Electronics, popularly called BOE, will supply Apple 6.1-inch OLED panels for the upcoming iPhone SE instead of Samsung or LG. Previous models have used LCD panels from Samsung and LG, but BOE makes sense for low-cost OLED panels.

Other aspects such as the camera, battery, and processor are also likely to see an upgrade on the iPhone SE 4. So far the iPhone SE models have featured single cameras but their processors have matched those of the latest flagship iPhone models. That means the iPhone SE 4 may use the processor same as that of the iPhone 16 in 2025.