Apple Music is one of the best music streaming services, but unlike Spotify, it is entirely a paid service. In other words, you need to buy a subscription to be able to use Apple Music, while Spotify offers an ad-supported free subscription to all users. In India, a monthly Amazon Music subscription for an individual customer costs Rs 99, while for a family it is Rs 149 (coming down to less than Rs 25 per user per month). But if you are not in the mood to pay for Apple Music or just want to take it for a spin before you commit to it, there are ways to get up to three months of free subscription.

Unlike other premium streaming services, Apple Music offers lengthy trials, and they are available quite easily without requiring you to go through a confusing process. You can get up to six months of free Apple Music subscription, but that requires you to make a purchase. If you buy brand-new AirPods, HomePod, or Beats earphones, you are eligible for six months of free Apple Music subscription, provided you meet Apple’s requirements. But what if you do not want to buy a new Apple product to get access to Apple Music for free for up to three months?

How to get up to three months of Apple Music subscription for free

It is a simple offer and requires you to download just an app. Shazam. The Apple-owned song-identifying app gives you up to three months of Apple Music subscription as part of a promotional offer. It has been running for a while, but since we do not know when it ends, it is better you grab it as soon as you can. Before I tell you the whole process, a little catch. You must have an iPhone or iPad or Mac to be able to get this offer. It might not work on an Android phone.

On your iPhone, open the Shazam app and start identifying any music, song, or tune. Alternatively, you can drag down the Control Centre and tap the Shazam icon. In both cases, you will get a notification once the song is identified. Tap it to open the app. Now go ahead and open the details of the song. You will see a banner telling you about the offer that you could get up to three months of free Apple Music subscription. Tap the banner, after which you will be taken to the Apple Music app. If eligible, you will see the offer applied to your account and ask you to authenticate the transaction. You have to ensure that a valid payment option is added to your Apple account before proceeding. The prompt for the authentication will show you how long your subscription will remain free and the date from when the service will start being charged. Authenticate the transaction using Face ID, Touch ID, or Apple ID password.

After a successful transaction, you will receive up to three months of Apple Music subscription for your account.