Gmail has recently introduced a new feature that allows users to react to emails with emojis, instead of typing a reply. The feature is available on both Android and web versions of Gmail, and is meant to offer a quick and easy way to express one’s feelings or opinions.

However, not everyone is happy with this new addition. Some users find the emoji reaction button annoying or inappropriate for certain types of emails, such as those related to work or business.

Google has stated that there is no official option to disable the emoji reactions feature, and that it is here to stay. However, there is a workaround for those who want to get rid of the emoji button on the web version of Gmail. Chromium, the browser engine that powers Google Chrome, users can install an extension called De-Gmojify, which hides the emoji reaction button from Gmail. If you want to hide Gmail’s emoji reactions, here is a step-by-step guide on how to hide Gmail’s emoji reactions.

A step-by-step guide on how to hide Gmail’s emoji reactions

Step 1: Open Google Chrome on computer.

Step 2: Find the De-Gmojify extension in the Chrome Web Store.

Step 3: Click on Add to Chrome.

Once the extension is added and enabled, the emoji reaction button will disappear from Gmail, and users will no longer see it or be tempted to use it. However, this solution only works for the web version of Gmail, and not for the Android app. For now, there is no way to turn off the emoji reactions feature on Gmail for Android.

The emoji reactions feature has different effects depending on the recipient’s email service and version. For those who also use Gmail and have the latest version, the emoji reactions will appear as small icons on the original email, which can be a fun and convenient way to interact. For those who use other email services or older versions of Gmail, the emoji reactions will appear as a new email with a single emoji, which can be confusing or unprofessional.

Therefore, users should be careful and considerate when using the emoji reactions feature, and avoid using it for emails that require a more formal or detailed response. Alternatively, they can hide the emoji reaction button using the De-Gmojify extension.