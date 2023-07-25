How to Get an Appointment at AIIMS Delhi: A Quick and Easy Guide

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi is one of the premier medical institutions in India, renowned for its cutting-edge healthcare services and exceptional medical expertise. Booking an online appointment at AIIMS can save time and ensure a hassle-free experience for patients seeking medical attention.

READ MORE Upgrade your home: How to transform your dumb appliance into a smart device

In this article, we will guide you through the ten simple steps to book an online appointment at AIIMS, Delhi.

READ MORE Paytm FASTag Payments users can now pay for parking at AIIMS Delhi

READ MORE Paytm: How to buy gift cards for your friends and family

Step 1: Visit the AIIMS Official Website

Open your preferred web browser and visit the official AIIMS website at www.aiims.edu. Ensure that you have a stable internet connection to complete the appointment booking process seamlessly.

Step 2: Create a new account or log in

If you are a new user, click on the “Register” or “Sign Up” button to create a new account. Fill in your personal details, including name, contact information, and email address. If you already have an account, sign in.

Step 3: Select AIIMS, Delhi

You will be taken to the home page after successfully logging in. Click on the “Book an Appointment” or “Outpatient Services” tab. From the list of AIIMS locations, select “AIIMS, Delhi.”

Step 4: Choose the Department

AIIMS Delhi offers various specialized departments. Select the department that matches your medical condition or reason for the appointment. Common departments include Cardiology, Neurology, Orthopedics, Gastroenterology, etc.

Step 5: Select the Doctor and Date

After selecting the department, you will see a list of available doctors. Choose the doctor you wish to consult and the preferred date and time for the appointment. Keep in mind that some doctors might have limited availability or longer waiting times.

Step 6: Provide Patient Information

Fill in the patient’s details, including their name, age, gender, and any relevant medical history. Ensure that all information is accurate to facilitate a smooth appointment process.

Step 7: Verify Your Email and Phone Number

AIIMS will send a One-Time Password (OTP) to your registered mobile number and email address for verification purposes. Enter the OTP in the provided field to verify your contact details.

Step 8: Confirm the Appointment

Review all the provided details and verify that they are correct. Once you are satisfied, confirm the appointment. AIIMS may also request confirmation through an email or SMS.

Step 9: Payment (if applicable)

Depending on the department and medical services required, there may be a consultation fee. In such cases, proceed to make the payment online through the available payment options.

Step 10: Print or Save the Appointment Slip

After successful booking and payment, you will receive an appointment confirmation slip. Print this slip or save it on your smartphone to present it at the hospital on the day of the appointment.

Booking an online appointment at AIIMS, Delhi, is a simple and convenient process. By following the ten steps outlined in this article, you can easily secure an appointment with your preferred doctor at one of India’s most prestigious medical institutions. Online appointments not only save time but also help streamline the patient flow, ensuring that medical attention is accessible to those in need. Remember to carry all necessary documents and arrive at the hospital well ahead of the scheduled appointment time for a smooth healthcare experience.

— Nishtha Srivastava