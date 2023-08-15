How to enable and use unknown tracker alert on your Android phone

Earlier this year, Google announced a new feature for Android smartphones and tablet that will enable users to detect if an unknown tracker is travelling with them. The feature that Google announced not only enables users to detect if an unknown tracker is travelling with them but it also enables them to find its location and disable it if needed. This feature can come in handy if someone is tracking a user illegally and poses a threat to their safety.

READ MORE Google Drive hacks: How to set up and use Google Drive on your Mac

For the unversed, Bluetooth trackers, also called tags, are small devices that you can attach to items, like keys or a backpack, to help you locate them if they get lost. However, these devices can also be misused to track others without their knowledge or consent. Now, Google‘s unknown tracker alert system uses a user’s device’s location to identify where the unknown tracker has traveled with them. It processes and temporarily stores this location information encrypted on the user’s device. Google says that its system only uses this location information to determine if there’s a tracker traveling with them and to display it to them on a map. The company also says that location information doesn’t leave a user’s device and isn’t shared with Google or other user.

READ MORE Google reportedly working on AI writing tool for ChromeOS

Here is a detailed guide of how you can enable this alert system and disable the tracker:

How to turn on unknown tracker alert on your Android device

On devices running the Android 12 (S) and later

Step 1: On your device, tap Settings.

Step 2: Tap Safety & emergency and then Unknown tracker alerts.

Step 3: Turn Allow alerts on or off.

On devices running Android 11 (R) and older

Step 1: On your device, tap Settings.

Step 2: Tap Google and then tap Personal safety.

Step 3: Now tap Unknown tracker alerts.

Step 4: Turn Allow alerts on or off.

How to manually scan for nearby trackers

Step 1: On your device, tap Settings.

Step 2: Tap Safety & Emergency and then tap Unknown tracker alerts.

Step 3: Tap Scan now.

Your device will take about 10 seconds to complete a manual scan.

How to find a tracker when you receive a notification

Step 1: On your device, tap the tracker notification to open a map.

Step 2: Find where the tracker has been detected traveling with you.

Step 3: Tap Play sound, which causes the tracker to make a sound.

Step 4: Follow the sound made by the tracker to locate it.

Step 5: If you find the tracker, tap Next steps and then follow the onscreen instructions.

Step 6: If you don’t hear the sound, tap the Play Sound Again option.

How to disable a tracker?

To disable an Apple AirTag, push down and twist counter-clockwise on the back of the AirTag. After that, take the cover off and remove the battery. Once you remove the battery, the location of the AirTag will no longer be visible to its owner.