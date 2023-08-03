Apple is reportedly planning to launch AirTag 2, with mass production kicking off in the fourth quarter (Q4) of next year, according to an analyst.

On Wednesday, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo posted on X that the “AirTag 2 will likely go to mass production in 4Q24”.

READ MORE Samsung starts producing OLED panels for iPhone 15 in full swing

“I believe that spatial computing is a new ecosystem that Apple wants to build, using Vision Pro as the core to integrate other devices, including AirTag 2.”

READ MORE Apple hacks: How to hide photos on your iPhone or iPad

In June, Kuo had said that AirTag has gradually grown in shipments since its release.

“Shipment estimations of AirTag reach about 20 mn & 35 mn units in 2021 & 2022, respectively. If AirTag shipments continue to grow, I believe Apple will develop the 2nd generation.”

Apple introduced AirTag in April 2021.

According to the iPhone maker, AirTag is a small and elegantly designed accessory that helps customers keep track of and find the items that matter most with Apple’s Find My app.

Current AirTag features precision-etched polished stainless steel, and is water and dust resistant.

It also comes with a built-in speaker that plays sounds to help locate AirTag, and a removable cover that makes it easy for users to replace the battery.

AirTag’s use proved invaluable in reuniting many users with their lost or stolen items.

Last month, an AirTag had helped to track down a restaurant burglar who stole $15,000 worth of goods.

In June, the tracker had helped to bust robbers who stole more than $62,000 in thefts.

In January this year, an AirTag had helped to rescue one-year-old Australian shepherd who got away from his owner while out for a walk and fell into a fast-flowing storm drain, by leading rescuers to his location.

— IANS