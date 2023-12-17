Rockstar Game’s GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is now finally available on mobile. The game is playable on both Android and iOS devices. The GTA Trilogy has three games – GTA III, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas. All the games are old, but since this is a Definitive Edition, they have received some graphical improvement, which makes them perfect to play on a compact device like a phone.

READ MORE GTA 6 Trailer: 10 things you might have missed

Having said that, let’s see how you can download and play the new GTA Trilogy on your phone. Before we get started, do note that only those with a Netflix subscription can play the games. That’s because Netflix has introduced these games to its subscribers on Play Store and App Store. From base to the priciest one, any Netflix subscription allows you to play GTA Trilogy.

So if you do not have a Netflix subscription, you need to get one to begin with. Once you have a Netflix subscription, follow the steps below.

How to play GTA Trilogy on Android

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Tap on the Search bar and search for ‘GTA Trilogy’.

Step 3: The Trilogy has GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas, so once you search for GTA Trilogy, you should see all of the games in the search results on Play Store. Download the one you want to play. Or, you can install all of them by tapping on the Install/Download button.

Step 4: Once downloaded, open the game.

Step 5: After you open the game, the game will ask for your Netflix ID. Enter your Netflix username or phone number and password. Then continue. You should now be logged in and inside the game.

How to play GTA Trilogy on iOS, iPadOS

Step 1: Open the App Store on your iPhone or iPad.

Step 2: Tap on the Search bar and search for ‘GTA Trilogy’.

Step 3: After you search, you should see three games – GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas. All of them should have a small Netflix logo on them. Download the one you want to play. Or, you can install all of them by tapping on the Install/Download button.

Step 4: Once downloaded, open the game.

Step 5: After you open the game, the game will ask for your Netflix ID. Enter your Netflix username or phone number and password. Then continue. You should now be logged in and inside the game.

That’s how you can play the new GTA Trilogy games on mobile.