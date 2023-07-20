How to cancel your Netflix membership in India in 5 simple steps

Netflix just expanded its efforts to curb password sharing to India, sending millions of subscribers an email asking them not to share their passwords with people outside of a household. The crackdown on password sharing, according to Netflix, will help the company boost subscribers and ultimately revenue when coupled with the company’s recently-launched ad-supported streaming tier. While this two-fold strategy might help Netflix gain more subscribers, it certainly discomforts the company’s existing subscribers who have been sharing their accounts outside of their households, especially in a country like India.

In other words, Netflix will not let you stream any show or movie if you are not in the same location as the owner of the account. So, your cousins and friends who have been mooching your account will lose access. People who pay for their share in a password-sharing setup will also lose access as long as they are not using Netflix from the same location. That last one is a prevalent practice in India where an account owner rents the other three profiles for a fee, ultimately letting at least four users access Netflix for a single plan. The latest crackdown will likely put an end to it, leaving the account owner to either pay the full amount or downgrade the subscription.

While paying as high as Rs 649 per month for the highest tier may not be cost-effective, account owners can switch to the mobile-only plan that will cost them less than their share in a password-sharing setup. That would be Rs 149 a month, but this plan comes with a lot of restrictions. For instance, this plan will let you access Netflix only on a mobile device. To be able to stream Netflix on a bigger screen and on more than one device, you need to pay Rs 199 a month, which is slightly more than the share.

If you are looking to save some money because of the crackdown on password sharing and less affordability in comparison with other streaming services in India, maybe it is time to cancel Netflix.

Here is how to do that:

— Go to the Netflix website and log into your account on a mobile browser or a PC. Select your profile from the following screen.

— Click on your profile icon on the top right corner of the website, followed by a click on the “Account” option.

— You will now see your Netflix account information. Look for the “Membership & Billing” section.

— You will see the “Cancel Membership” option here. Click it.

— Netflix will now ask you to confirm your account cancellation. If you are sure, click “Finish Cancellation.”

Your subscription will be cancelled and not renewed after the current billing period ends.