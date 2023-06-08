comscore
News

Got Instagram, Facebook accounts? Here’s how to you can get verified blue tick

How To

Meta Verified is available in India. Here is a step-by-step guide as to how you can get the verified blue tick on your Instagram and Facebook accounts.

Highlights

  • Meta has expanded the availability of Meta Verified.
  • Meta Verified is now available in India.
  • Meta Verified costs Rs 699 on Android and iOS.
Meta Verified

Image: Meta

Meta, last night, made an important announcement. The company announced that it is expanding the availability of Meta Verified to a bunch of more countries, including in India. With the introduction of this service, Instagram and Facebook users in India will be able to get the verified blue tick by paying a monthly subscription of Rs 699 on iOS and Android. In the coming months, the company also plans to introduce a web purchase option that will be available to users at a monthly subscription price of Rs 599. Also Read - Meta announces Channels for WhatsApp: Here’s everything you need to know about it

For the unversed, with Meta Verified, Instagram and Facebook users can get verification on the two platforms with a government ID. In addition to verified blue tick mark, the company’s paid service gives access to a bunch of features to the users. Here are the top features offered by Meta Verified: Also Read - Meta now lets you buy blue tick for your Facebook, Instagram profile in India

— Users will get protection from impersonation with proactive account monitoring and access to a mandatory two-factor authentication.
— Users will also get access to exclusive stickers on Stories and Reels across Facebook and Instagram. They will also get access to a 100 Stars a month on Facebook so that they can support other creators.
— They will also get support from ‘a real person’ on common account issues.
— Users will also get increased visibility and reach with prominence in some areas of the platform such as search, comments and recommendations. Also Read - WhatsApp's new feature will make sharing high quality photos easier

As Meta Verified becomes available in India, here is how you opt for the service on Instagram and Facebook.

How to opt for Meta Verified and get a blue tick on Instagram

Step 1: Open the Instagram mobile app.
Step 2: Tap profile or your profile picture in the bottom right to go to your profile.
Step 3: First, go to Settings. Then, go to Accounts Center.
Step 4: Select Meta Verified under Account Settings.
Step 5: If Meta Verified is available for your account, you will see “Meta Verified available” under your name and profile photo. Select the profile you want to begin a subscription for.
Step 6: View the list of benefits available, then tap Next.
Step 7: Confirm your payment and tap Pay now.
Step 8: You will be prompted to complete the verification process and upload your ID.
Step 9: Select the profile you want to verify and tap Confirm your identity.
Step 10: Update your name, then tap Save.
Step 11: Select the next step, then tap Next.
Step 12: Select the type of identification you are using, then tap Next.
Step 13: Read the recommendations for ID confirmation, then tap Take photo.
Step 14: Confirm the information is visible, then tap Next. If the information is not clearly visible, tap Retake.
Step 15: Take a photo of the back of your ID, then tap Take photo.
Step 16: Confirm the information is visible, then tap Submit. If the information is not clearly visible, tap Retake.
Step 17: Your ID may take some time to upload, then tap Finish.

Meta says that once you have completed the verification process, you will usually be notified of a decision within 48 hours.

How to opt for Meta Verified and get a blue tick on Facebook

Step 1: From your main profile, tap menu in the top right of Facebook.
Step 2: Scroll down to Settings and privacy, then tap Settings.
Step 3: Tap Accounts Center, then tap Meta Verified under Account Settings.
Step 4: If Meta Verified is available for your account, you’ll see “Meta Verified available” under your name and profile photo. Select the profile you want to begin a subscription for.
Step 5: View the list of benefits available, then tap Continue.
Step 6: Confirm your payment and tap Pay now.
Step 7: You will be prompted to complete the verification process and upload your ID.
Step 8: Select the profile you want to verify and tap Confirm your identity.
Step 9: Update your name, then tap Save.
Step 10: Select the next step, then tap Next.
Step 11: Select the type of identification you are using, then tap Next.
Step 12: Read the recommendations for ID confirmation, then tap Take photo.
Step 13: Confirm the information is visible, then tap Next. If the information is not clearly visible, tap Retake.
Step 14: Take a photo of the back of your ID, then tap Take photo.
Step 15: Confirm the information is visible, then tap Submit. If the information is not clearly visible, tap Retake.
Step 16: Your ID may take some time to upload, then tap Finish.

  • Published Date: June 8, 2023 5:39 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Google Bard is now more smarter

Sam Altman confirms OpenAI is not training ChatGPT-5 currently

Upcoming Xiaomi 14 Pro may offer 5X telescopic zoom

JioTag Bluetooth tracker launched in India: All details here

Realme 11 Pro, Realme Pro Plus arrive in India: Check details

Top 17 lesser known iOS 17 features that you should check out

How Apple will help you understand your mental health with new tools

iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10: All eligible devices

Top 17 features coming to Apple's iPhones this fall

Everything we know about Apple Reality Pro so far

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WWDC 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Apple VisionPro Mixed Reality Headset - Video

Tech Updates/Launch

WWDC 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Apple VisionPro Mixed Reality Headset - Video
Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video
Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy
Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global