Google has expanded its ‘Car Crash Detection’ feature, which automatically detects and responds to car accidents, to more countries, including India. This feature, which was first launched for Pixel phones in 2014, uses the phone’s location, motion sensors, and ambient sounds to determine if a crash has occurred. If so, it will vibrate, sound an alarm, ask the user if they are okay, and call the emergency number with the user’s location and crash data. The feature also allows anyone who accesses the phone at the scene to see the user’s lock screen message and emergency information.

The feature was initially available only in the US, but Google has recently updated its support page to include five more countries: India, Austria, Belgium, Portugal, and Switzerland. This brings the total number of countries where the feature is available to 20. The feature is accessible on Pixel 4a and newer models, including the Pixel Fold.

To enable the feature, users need to grant permissions for location, physical activity, and microphone access to the Personal Safety app on their Pixel phones. They also need to save their emergency information within the app. The feature does not work when Battery Saver or Airplane mode is on.

The Car Crash Detection feature is part of Google’s efforts to enhance user safety and provide assistance during critical moments. Other safety features that are exclusive to Pixel phones include crisis alerts and safety checks, which are also reportedly coming to other Android phones soon.

If you find this feature interesting and want to use it on your Pixel smartphone, here is a step-by-step guide on how to enable this feature:

A step-by-step guide on how to activate Pixel Car Crash Detection feature

Step 1: Open the Personal Safety application on your device.

Step 2: Click on the “Features” option.

Step 3: Navigate downwards and find the “Car crash detection” option.

Step 4: Choose “Set up.”

Step 5: Permit the app to access your location by selecting “Allow while app is in use.”

Step 6: When asked, grant access to your microphone and physical activity.

Step 7: Store your emergency details within the Personal Safety application.

It’s important to note that your phone may already have emergency service numbers pre-saved, particularly in India where telecom providers readily provide these numbers.