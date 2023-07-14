Here is a step-by-step guide of how you can remove your personal information, such as your house and license plate of your vehicle from Google Maps.

Privacy is of the utmost concern in the modern digital world. With the widespread use of online mapping services like Google Maps, it is crucial to safeguard personal information such as house locations, license plates, and other identifiable details. A privacy issue, however, can arise. Fortunately, Google provides tools that allow users to blur such sensitive information.

Here are the steps on how to blur your personal information on Google Maps:

Step 1: Accessing Google Maps

READ MORE Google will let you set your working location in Calendar: How to use it

Open your web browser and navigate to the Google Maps website or launch the Google Maps app.

Sign into your Google account.

Step 2: Locating Your House

In the search bar, type your address or the approximate location of your home.

To precisely determine the location of your residence, zoom in on the map.

Step 3: Blurring Your House

Right-click (or long-press on mobile) on the location of your house on the map.

A small dialogue box will appear with various options.

Select “Report a problem.”

Step 4: Identifying the Issue

Google will present you with a new page titled “Google Maps: Report Inappropriate Street View.”

Locate and click on the “My home” option, which is specifically for blurring residential properties.

Click “Continue.”

Step 5: Submitting the Blurring Request

Google will display the Street View image of your house.

To ensure privacy, drag and adjust the red box provided to cover your entire house or just the parts you wish to blur.

In the “Additional information” section, briefly explain the reason for blurring your house. If you have any specific concerns or instructions, include them in the appropriate fields.

Click “Submit.”

Step 6: Blurring License Plates and Personal Information

To blur license plates or other personal information, navigate to the Street View image that contains the sensitive details.

On the bottom-right corner of the Street View image, you will find three horizontal dots. Click on them.

Step 7: Reporting the Issue

From the options that appear, select “Report a problem.”

A dialogue box will appear, allowing you to indicate the issue you want to report.

Select “Privacy concerns” and then press “Continue.”

Step 8: Blurring License Plates

Google will display the Street View image with a request for you to mark the license plates you want to blur.

Click on each license plate, and a small pop-up window will appear with options.

Select the “Blur this image” option, and the license plate will be automatically blurred. If there are multiple license plates, repeat the process for each one.

Step 9: Additional Information and Submitting

In the “Additional information” section, provide a brief explanation of why you are requesting the blurring of license plates or other personal information.

If you have any specific concerns or instructions, include them in the appropriate fields.

Click “Submit.”

Protecting your privacy on Google Maps is essential, and blurring your house, license plates, and personal information is an effective way to maintain confidentiality. By following these steps, you can help to protect your privacy on Google Maps.

Remember that it may take some time for Google to process your request, but rest assured that they are committed to respecting your privacy. Keep an eye out for potential threats and take proactive measures to protect your personal data.

— Nishtha Srivastava